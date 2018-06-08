Two arrested after police follow car in Worthing

Two people have been in arrested in Worthing on suspicion of drug possession and money laundering after police followed a car through town.

Prevention officers in Worthing conducted a stop search on a car which was believed to be involved with drug offences yesterday evening, police said.

The car was seen around 8.30pm on Thursday (7 June) driving along the A259 in Lancing.

Officers followed the vehicle into Heene Road and eventually Winchester Road, in Worthing, where the car pulled over, said police.

A search of the car was conducted and a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and money laundering, police confirmed.

Officers then conducted a search of the woman’s flat in St Michael’s Road, Worthing, and she was subsequently also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug (cannabis), said police.

Both were released under investigation.

