Sussex travel: your morning update for Wednesday, January 26

Delays of three minutes have been reported westbound on the A27 Charleston Farmhouse turn-off and the A26 Beddingham Roundabout. The average speed is 25 miles per hour.

Sussex Police have also advised motorists that there may be delays on busy routes today as officers escort an 'abnormal load which will travel at slow speed.' The load will be transported southbound along the M23 from midday today, going towards Shoreham Port. It will then travel along the A23, before heading west to the A27 and then onto the A259 Wharf Road and, finally, Basin Road South.