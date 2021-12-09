Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, December 9
Here’s you morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, December 9.
There is a broken down van on the 259 westbound just after Ovingdean roundabout as you go halfway up the hill, one lane is blocked.
There is a burst water pipe on Freshbrook Road in Lancing at the end of Seaside Road which could cause disruption.
Due to Stagecoach driver availability, the 6.10am/6.50am/8.20am service 51 from Chichester to Sesley is unable to run.
The following Stagecoach sevices have been cancelled:
20: 7.52am Sandringham Heights to Crowborough Road
20: 8.56am Crowborough Road to Sandringham Heights
20: 9.52am Sandringham Heights to Crowborough Road
20: 10.56am Crowborough Road to Silverhill
In Eastbourne from today until Friday (December 10) Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm each day. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information
Look out for Santa on Stagecoach buses in East Sussex from December 15. He’ll be behind the wheel helping to raise funds for Demelza Hospice.