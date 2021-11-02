Sussex travel: your evening update for Tuesday, November 2

There is slow traffic on A27 Westbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), the AA said.

Delays of four minutes are being reported on A27 The Causeway Eastbound between Jarvis Road and Station Road. The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of eight minutes on A259 Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and B2259 Chichester Road.

Traffic news

Traffic congestion is being reported on A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout) with the usual delays heading into Cowfold.

There are reports of heavy traffic due to a three car crash on A270 Old Shoreham Road around Applesham Way.

There is traffic congestion on A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the Pier as well as delays on A259 Marine Drive Eastbound at Cranleigh Avenue.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A259 Brighton Road Eastbound at Church Hill. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place around the electricity works.

There are delays on A273 London Road Northbound at B2116 Keymer Road (Stonepound Crossroads). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Delays are being reported on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road. Usual delays up to the lights in the centre of Woodingdean.

There are severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing are being reported on Black Down Roundabout Southbound between A22 (Black Down roundabout) and A22. Average speed 20 mph.

There is a road closure and slow traffic due to a truck fire on A21 both ways from Whatlington Road to Marley Lane. Affecting traffic travelling between Robertsbridge and Hastings. There is a detour in operation - via Battle.

It is likely to be closed for a few hours.

Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A259 Bexhill Road Eastbound between Glyne Ascent and Cinque Ports Way. Average speed ten mph.