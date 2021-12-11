"That's the Friday early shift done, and it's been a busy one," Sussex Roads Police wrote on Twitter.

"The teams have attended four crashes, seized two vehicles for insurance/ tax issues, arrested two suspected drug-drivers, assisted three stranded motorists and conducted patrols and checks all over Sussex."

Police said a motorcyclist was left with an injured leg after a collision with a car in Hove.

Sussex Roads Police said officers were kept busy on Friday night (December 10).

No one was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Houghton, near Arundel. A recovery truck was called in to clear the road.

A crash was also reported in Isfield, where one of the vehicles 'appears to have left the scene'.

Enquiries were underway to trace it last night, police said.

There was also a two-vehicle crash in Rustington. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries to all occupants.

Among the other incidents were; reports of a battery box from a set of temporary traffic lights being left in the road on the A272 near Ansty; reports of a dead deer on Lindfield Road in Ardingly;

Police officers also conducted patrols and checks 'all over Sussex'.

Two crashes have been reported in the county so far this morning (Saturday).

A car reportedly collided with a lamp post in Eastbourne shortly after 8.30am. According to traffic reports, Paradise Drive was partially blocked but traffic was coping well.

Police officers have also been called to an incident on the A23 in Crawley. Multiple police officers have been seen near the Pease Pottage roundabout, where there has reportedly been a collision. Click here to read more.

According to traffic reports, there were also delays on M23 Southbound at Gatwick Airport, caused by an earlier stalled van.

Traffic was reportedly held in all four lanes to allow the traffic officers move the van from lane one onto a safe area. All lanes have since been reopened.