Pedestrian rushed to hospital after serious car collision

A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a serious collision in Hove late this afternoon.

The accident, involving the man and a car, happened at the junction of New Church Road and Richardson Road in Hove, and police were called at just before 4.40pm.

Six vehicles were sent to the scene, and New Church Road was completely closed.

A police spokesman said the man ‘was not in a good way’ and had been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital.

They said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, quoting 865 of 12/01.”

The westbound lane of New Church Road has been reopened, but the eastbound lane remains closed.