Hove station evacuated as police deal with ‘suspicious package’

Trains are unable to call at Hove as police are dealing with a ‘suspicious package’ at the railway station, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

A police spokesperson said: “BTP were called to Hove station at 9.34am following reports of a suspicious package.

“Officers are currently at the scene working to assess the item and the station has been evacuated as a precaution.”

Just before 10am this morning (November 1), a Southern Rail spokesperson said: “The police are currently dealing with an incident at Hove station. No trains will be able to call at Hove.

“Disruption is expected until 11am.”

Southern said services will be calling at Aldrington which is approximately a 20 minute walk from Hove station.

More to follow.