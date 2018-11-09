High winds could affect coastal rail services in Sussex

Southern Rail has said train services in Sussex could be impacted by 50mph winds this evening (November 9).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds and gusts exceeding 50mph across Sussex and Kent from 7pm.

Rail operator Southern said train services could be affected on the following routes:

- Between Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton – including to and from Seaford

- Between Worthing, and Havant – including Littlehampton and Bognor Regis

- Between Oxted and Uckfield

- Between Redhill and Tonbridge.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “High winds can cause a number of problems for the railway, in particular, obstructions caused by downed trees and other debris blown onto the track.

“In exposed coastal areas, where gusts are strongest, high waves may also cause damage to tracks and ballast (the small stones which tracks rest on).

“Network Rail, who own and maintain the railway, will have additional staff in place ready to respond to potential problems. They will also have specialist chainsaw trained teams ready to remove fallen trees and branches.

“Network Rail will proactively be checking for trees that may be affected by this adverse weather prior to this forecast weather, and some early morning trains may be altered or cancelled if any lines are found to be blocked by fallen or blown debris.

“We advise you to check before travelling if you are planning to travel early on Saturday morning.”