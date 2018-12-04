Emergency services at accident blocking A27 in Arundel

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident that is blocking the A27 in Arundel.

According to traffic reports, Lyminster Road is blocked in both directions due to the accident between the Ford Road roundabout and the Causeway roundabout. Traffic is taking turns to pass the scene of the collision, according to reports.

Read more:

Grand Canyon helicopter crash: lawyer says deaths were 'preventable'

Watch the moment an Audi driver narrowly avoids causing serious accident on West Sussex road

The owner of Worthing’s Aunty Bunny’s Hut tells people what to expect from the new restaurant

Emergency services are at the scene.

The accident is causing congestion back to Havenwood Park for eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic backed up to the Crossbush Junction.