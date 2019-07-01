A27 partially closed near Angmering after car crashes into field

The A27 is partially closed near Angmering after a car crashed into a field.

Sussex Police said it was called to the A27 in Patching at 12.24pm to reports a vehicle had come off the westbound carriageway and crashed into a field.

The A27 near Angmering has been partially closed after a car crashed into a field

Police said two people were in the car at the time, but both were out of the vehicles - although there were reports of injuries.

The westbound carriageway has been closed by police while recovery vehicles get to the scene.

At this point, a police spokesman said it was likely that the westbound carriageway would be completely closed while the vehicle was retrieved.

Read more:

The A27 near Angmering has been partially closed after a car crashed into a field

Littlehampton taxi driver banned from driving for being ten times over the drug-drive limit

Drug driver with knife tucked into his trousers seen in East Preston corner shop

The A27 near Angmering has been partially closed after a car crashed into a field

The A27 near Angmering has been partially closed after a car crashed into a field