A27, A23 and M23 road closures planned for the coming week

Highways England has announced the following planned road closures on the A27, A23 and M23 next week.

The works are planned to take place between July 15 and 21, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

• The M23 junction 9 entry slip southbound will be closed between from 8pm on Monday (July 15) until 5am the following day and again from 8pm on Saturday (July 21) until 5am on Sunday (July 22). There will be a fully signed diversion route out of Gatwick Airport via Airport Way, A23, A2011 and re-join at junction 10 of the M23 junction 10.

• The A23 entry and exit slip road to and from Bolney will be closed for two nights between 9pm and 6am from Monday (July 15). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction.

• The A23 entry slip road from Warninglid will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am on Tuesday (July 16), while the exit slip road to Warninglid will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am on Wednesday (July 17). A clearly signed diversion for each slip road closure will be in place via the next available junction.

• The eastbound A27 carriageway between Temple Bar and Fontwell will be closed from 8pm and 6am for five nights from Monday (July 15). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A29, A259 and A27.

• The Chichester Road roundabout on the A27 carriageway will be closed for five nights between 8pm and 6am from Monday (July 15). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A284, A259 and A29.

• The Crossbush roundabout on the A27 carriageway will be closed for five nights between 8pm and 6am from Monday (July 15). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction.

• The westbound A27 carriageway between Offington Corner in Worthing and Clapham will be closed for three nights from 8pm and 6am from Monday (July 15). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A24 and A280.

• The eastbound A27 carriageway between Clapham and the A24 in Worthing will be closed overnight from 8pm and 6am on Friday (July 19). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A280 onto the A24.

For the most up-to-date information visit the Highways England website.

