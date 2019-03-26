There is still time to sign up for Guild Care’s Pedal along the Prom

Guild Care’s annual Pedal along the Prom will return to Worthing seafront on Sunday, April 14, for a fun day out for the whole family, complete with food, drink and activities.

The cycle ride along the promenade, organised by the local charity, will feature a five- or ten-mile return route setting off from Worthing seafront, opposite Marine Gardens BN11 5EF, at 10.30am and welcomes all ages and abilities to join in all the fun on the prom.

Pedal on the prom

Entry is £6 for adults and £4 for children, under threes go free, and includes a children’s medal, hot or cold drink and homemade cake.

Children who raise at least £25 in sponsorship will be entered into the charity’s prize draw.

Funds raised will go towards helping make a difference to local children and adults in need.

Events officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “We have had a terrific response so far and more than 70 people have already signed up.

Get the whole family involved to raise money for charity

So all you cycling enthusiasts out there why not grab your bikes and enjoy a spring’s morning cycle ride along the prom, guarantee your family a great day out and raise money for your local charity at the same time.”

Fundraising is essential for a charity like Guild Care. It not only raises money to fund their lifeline services but it also serves as further opportunity to help spread the word far and wide, informing the community about the importance of what they do.

Guild Care provides more than 30 services to people from birth to old age living in Worthing and the surrounding areas.

From dementia services, support for adults and children with learning disabilities and home care to providing carers with a much-needed break.

Many of the charity’s services aim to reduce isolation and support older people to live independently and well for longer.

How your sponsorship could make a difference:

£20 could pay for four children with learning disabilities from our Ashdown Centre to go swimming.

£50 could pay for someone living with dementia to enjoy an afternoon outing, providing a much-needed break for their carers.

£107 could run one of our services for adults with learning disabilities for one day.

So, if you are after a fun cycle ride for the whole family or even an excuse to do some exercise while helping to support a local charity, then please come along to Guild Care’s Pedal on the Prom.

You can register now by downloading the form from the website at www.guildcare.org/pedal. For more information call the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org. Please return your forms to Guild Care, Methold House, North Street, Worthing BN11 1DU.