Tea dance fundraiser to help save High Salvington’s village shop

A Worthing Nursing Home is holding a Strictly Come Dancing style tea dance to help raise funds to save High Salvington’s village shop.

Country Lodge Nursing Home in Cote Street, Worthing, is holding the Strictly High Salvington Tea Dance on Saturday, November 3, starting at 3pm.

Residents have united to save their village shop

Claire Wright, owner of Country Lodge, said she came up with the idea after hearing an interview by Mary Meadows, chairman of High Salvington Residents Association, appealing for help to raise funds to purchase the freehold of the shop in Salvington Hill, Worthing.

When the freehold of the shop was put up for auction in July, residents feared it could mean the site would be redeveloped.

The residents association then launched a successful bid to register the shop, as well as the adjoining post office and hairdressers, as an asset of community value.

This allowed residents a six month period to come up with the funds to attempt to purchase the freehold – which is listed on www.rightmove.co.uk at a guide price of £275,000 to £300,000.

Leaseholder Vino Vinojan and association chairman Mary Meadows

Community members have already been ‘very generously’ pledging towards the Freehold Purchase Fund.

Ms Wright said: “We wanted to do something eye catching to highlight the appeal.

“The Tea Dance will be a fun event for our residents as well as for local residents and we hope to raise at least a £1000 towards the appeal.

“The building in High Salvington contains the Village Store and Post Office and is the only shop in the immediate area for residents who are elderly, vulnerable or may not have a car, as well as a Hairdressers.”

Tickets are £15 which includes a fabulous ‘vintage’ tea, music by The Featherstone Jazzmen and singer Tania Rodd, a dancing demo and dancing on a wood dance floor.

To book tickets, contact Wendy Swinton-Eagle at Country Lodge Nursing Home on 01903 830600 option 2.

Free parking is available at the venue, and opposite, courtesy of Bex Restaurant, Cote Street.

