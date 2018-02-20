Tails wagging as Dogs Trust Shoreham unveils training barn

A new dog training centre has been unveiled at Dogs Trust Shoreham, to help owners to build stronger relationships with their pets.

The new space will be used by Dog School Sussex for classes three days a week, as well as pre-adoption talks.

The barn has its own smart screen, which will allow for interactive presentations.

Rehoming centre manager Tracey Rae said the new barn was a valuable addition to the rehoming centre.

People will be able to see for themselves at the opening event behind held on Sunday from 11am to 2pm.

There will be a range of activities for visitors, including the opportunity to take part in games, find out more about fostering and volunteering at the centre and meet the Dogs Trust Shoreham team.

Dog owners will also be able to sign up for the classes.

Gemma Whitlaw, head coach for Dog School Sussex, said: “The new training barn is fantastic and we wanted to give the public the chance to see it for themselves.

“The new space will be used for dog mixers, which help to access the sociability of a dog.

“The dedicated dog school team will be holding positive reward-based training classes here for puppies, rescue dogs and adult dogs.

“Our aim is to provide owners with the skills and knowledge to train their dog and get the most out of their relationship with their four-legged friend.”

Last year, more than 20 per cent of the dogs taken in by Dogs Trust – 3,000 in total – were handed in for behavioural reasons.

Of these, 200 were handed in because the owners could not handle their puppy’s behaviour.

Dogs Trust offers those adopting from them a lifetime of support and advice with behavioural issues.

Dog School Sussex aims to help dog owners live a harmonious life with their pets by encouraging positive, reward-based training.

Staff want to avoid more dogs finding themselves homeless in 2018 as a result of a lack of training.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is located in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

For more information about the training classes, email SussexDogSchool@dogstrust.org.uk or telephone 01273 466977.