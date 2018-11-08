Sussex travel: Congestion on the roads this morning

There is a lot of congestion on Sussex roads this morning (November 8).

Here is all you need to know, as of 7.55am:

East Sussex

There is very slow traffic due to an earlier broken down vehicle on A27 Eastbound from A270 (Kingston by Sea) to A293 (Hangleton). All lanes have been re-opened.

Slow traffic on A27 around A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

Heavy traffic on A2270 Eastbourne Road Northbound at A27 Lewes Road.

Queueing traffic on A259 Little Common Road at B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf Inn). Travel time is 12 minutes.

Queueing traffic on A21 Ebden’s Hill and Sedlescombe Road North around A2100 Junction Road/The Ridge. Travel time is eight minutes.

West Sussex

Very slow traffic on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound around and past Arundel.

Usual slow traffic on A27 Crockhurst Hill/Arundel Road Eastbound before Offington Corner and Grove Lodge Roundabout. Travel time is five minutes.

Very slow traffic on A280 Long Furlong both ways from Longfurlong Lane (Patching) to A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout, Findon). In the roadworks area.

North Sussex

Slow traffic on A23 Crawley Avenue at A2220 Horsham Road (Cheals Roundabout).

Queueing traffic on A24 Northbound from B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout) to A264 (Great Daux Roundabout).