Sun set to make an appearance - Sussex weather forecast

Sussex is set for a colder but sunnier day tomorrow as the rainclouds briefly move away.

The Met office says the rest of today is likely to be cloudy but remaining dry.

Autumn sunshine

However, temperatures are forecast to drop into single figures overnight.

As a result, East Sussex Highways have Tweeted to say they are gritting at 9pm tonight.

However, West Sussex Highways have also Tweeted, but to say there will be no action this evening, although they will cotinue to monitor the situation.

Tomorrow (Tuesday December 4) the forecast is for sunshine first thing but with cloud starting to build up during the afternoon.

This is ready for Wednesday when heavy rain and more gusting winds are due.

The forecast for the rest of the week is yet more rain but currently the weekend is looking drier and with plenty of sunshine.