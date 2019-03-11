Storm Gareth: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Sussex

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex ahead of the arrival of Storm Gareth.

The weather warning for wind has been put in place from 9pm tomorrow until 3pm on Wednesday, and covers much of the country.

According to the Met Office, the strong northwesterly winds could delay bus and train services and leave some homes with a short-term loss of power.

On its website, it said: "It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves."

This comes after Storm Freya battered the Sussex coast recently.