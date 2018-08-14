Steyning gateway project moves forward

A long-standing ambition to transform a high street gateway is being pushed forward – with community volunteers hoping to secure European funding before Brexit.

Steyning and District Community Partnership has long had revitalising the link between the Tanyard Lane car park, opposite the health centre, to High Street, on its ‘to do’ list.

How the gateway currently looks

The group said: “At present the entrance is uninviting, unsightly and visitors are often confused on arrival as to where the closest access point is to the centre of Steyning.

“All in all, it gives a poor first impression to both visitors and residents alike of the superb shops, eateries and businesses that are waiting to welcome them within High Street.”

Guidance on the project was sought from Horsham District Council, which has plans to landscape and resurface the car park.

Advice was also sought from Nick and Keith Jones of Jones Architects, Steyning, who worked on designing something reflecting modern design with a nod to the town’s heritage.

A planning application has been lodged to the district council, reference DC/18/1512.

It includes an ‘elegant’ sculptural structure, made of laser-cut steel, which develops a natural, rusty layer, with a roof detail of open fretwork depicting the ordnance map of the area.

The group said the scheme was part of an overall bid for European funding through the LEADER programme, which would cover the entire cost of the project.

They said: “This source of funding will cease to exist very soon because of the forthcoming Brexit, so all those involved are working hard to turn this opportunity into a reality.”

