Steyning Camera Club hopes for yearly exhibitions after autumn show success

Steyning Camera Club’s Autumn Exhibition was considered such a success by members that it is hoped to become an annual event.

The main hall of Beeding and Bramber Village Hall was packed with a range of work from across the whole club membership, including by youngest member Louis Dunstan.

Steyning Camera Club's autumn exhibition

Other work shown included books, cards, framed prints and a room dedicated to more than 700 projected photographs.

Jane O’Neill, chairman of Steyning Camera Club, said: “The success of our first solo exhibition was down to the hard work of the committed team of people led by our exhibitions manager Frank Bull.

“Both the Camera Club and Beeding and Bramber Village Hall were delighted with the number of visitors, both photographers and non-photographers.”

