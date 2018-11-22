Sompting home with three bedrooms with easy access to the A27

This well presented three bedroom detached family home is in a popular location in the heart of Sompting village.

The property, in Street Barn, is just a short drive from the A27 and there is Indian restaurant and some pubs within a short walk.

Downstairs, the property comprises a great size living room, separate dining room and fantastic modern fitted kitchen.

On the first floor three generous sized bedrooms with the master also benefitting from an en-suite and built-in wardrobes.

There is also a good sized family bathroom.

Externally, the front garden features a lawn area and is mainly shingle with stepping stones to the front door, as well as off-road parking for two/three cars and a garage.

The property also has a great sized rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn, with a patio area to enjoy.

Lancing railway station is approximately a mile and a half away, while bus routes are also close at hand.

Price £410,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 28 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB. Telephone 01903 750335 or email: lancing@jacobs-steel.co.uk