SLIDESHOW: Southwick Spring fair a sunny success

The sun beamed down on Southwick’s annual spring fair as residents raised a toast in honour of the upcoming royal wedding.

The event on Saturday saw Southwick Square and the green filled with stalls and fairground rides.

The cheque presentation at the Spring fair

Entertainment was provided by the Worthing Steel Band while children had the chance to stroke owls and ferrets.

Nikki Lilley, business manager at Peter Marson Optometrist in Southwick Square, said: “It was a great day.

"The weather couldn’t have been any better.

“It all went very well and people seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

Cream tea was served at long tables set up in the street for a royal wedding-themed tea party in the afternoon.

The funds raised from a raffle held at Southwick’s Christmas event were also announced.

Mike Forrest from Southwick Square Meats and Jo Attrell from Girl Talk presented two cheques for £750 to Breast Cancer Research and the RNLI.

Mr Forrest said: “Thank you once again to the lovely people of Southwick and surrounding areas, and a big thank you to the traders and customers who donated the prizes for the Christmas raffle.”

