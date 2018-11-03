Shoreham’s Kingsland House care home brings generations together at open day

Different generations spent the day having fun together during an open event at Kingsland House care home in Shoreham.

Staff at the residential home hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a magician and balloon modelling show, a special memory dove release and a performance by entertainer Tania Rodd.

Joyce Fox, one of the residents, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the dove release was just wonderful. We even got to hold them and stroke them before we sent them on their way. It was really special.”

Staff at Kingsland House said they were delighted to see different generations having fun together.

Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as homemade sausage rolls, cheese and tomato swirls and lots of varieties of cake, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all.

Karen Howell, general manager at the care home, said: “Staff at Kingsland House are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success.”

Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 71 residents from respite care to long-term stays.

