Shoreham playgroup children don Easter bonnets for annual parade

Children from a Shoreham playgroup donned bonnets and bunny ears to enjoy their annual Easter parade.

Parents and carers gathered outside Buckingham Playgroup to see the little ones march past wearing spring-themed headgear and outfits.

They then performed some Easter songs and nursery rhymes including Peter Rabbit and Chick Chick Chicken, which they had been practising with staff.

Afterwards, the group held a fundraising afternoon with a tombola and cakes for sale, packing out the Scout Hall in Eastern Avenue.

Cheryl Lansley, playgroup manager, said: “We are a charity-run organisation where all fundraising money goes back into the playgroup and benefits the children.”

| Last year, the playgroup celebrated its 50th anniversary |

Staff said there was even more to celebrate as their most recent Ofsted report graded the playgroup as good in all areas, and describing it as a warm and welcoming environment where children are confident, active learners.

The playgroup was originally set up by parents, and all guardians still play a big role in helping run the group. One of the parents at the Easter parade said it is an amazing playgroup and the children love it there.

Buckingham Playgroup will also be extending its hours from the summer term to 9am to 3pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to midday on Fridays. There will be the option of booking children in for an early morning drop off at 8.30am.