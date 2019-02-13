Shoreham activity centre enjoys busy first year since reopening

An activity centre in Shoreham has reflected on a busy first year since reopening last February.

The Adur Centre in Brighton Road, formerly known as the Adur Outdoor Activities Centre, closed in 2015 when its previous operators went into voluntary liquidation.

Adventures with The Adur Centre

Two years of uncertainty over the future of the centre followed, until two organisations, United Learning and Adventure Lifesigns, were granted a 15-year lease on the site by Adur District Council.

The centre underwent a complete redecoration before reopening last year, with a ten-metre indoor climbing wall among its new equipment.

Since then, lots of local children have tried climbing at the centre’s weekly Saturday climbing clubs.

The sessions cater for young people aged five to 16 and are organised around the National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme.

Centre manager Alex Hardman said: “It’s great to see these young climbers progress through the different levels of the scheme. We’ve had some encouraging comments from these young climbers.”

Getting out on the water with The Adur Centre

GSCE climbing programmes are available for older students, while younger children have enjoyed the climbing birthday parties offered at the centre.

During the half-term and the school holidays, the Adur Centre has been hosting Venture Day camps designed to get young people experiencing new things.

Each programme is different from the last – with paddle sports, air rifle shooting, mountain biking, a low ropes course, a mountain bike assault course and problem solving among the activities offered.

There is a strong emphasis on adventure at the camps, with some lunchtimes even seeing participants cook their food over an open fire.

Mr Hardman said: “We run these camps to get local children having adventures together over the holidays and all have been a great success, with plenty of people coming back for more in 2019.”

Looking forward to the rest of 2019, Mr Hardman said the centre planned to ‘continue and improve’ its services and increase what it could offer by being more open to local community groups.

He said he was pleased with the centre’s first year and said: “It’s always good to know you are of service to your local community.”

