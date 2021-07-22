Residents evacuated after fire at Worthing restaurant – in pictures

Three crews were sent to the fire at Monsoon, in Goring Road, Worthing, after the fire service received numerous 999 calls at 2.29am.

Residents living in the flats above the restaurant were evacuated from their homes, the fire service said.

Crews extinguished the fire within an hour using two hose reels, one jet and breathing apparatus.

A spokesman said: “The fire was contained to the restaurant and all persons were accounted for.”

