Refill scheme launched in Shoreham in bid to reduce plastic waste

A scheme which provides ‘an easy and obvious solution’ to reducing plastic waste has been launched in Shoreham.

Refill Shoreham, which sees businesses offer free water refill stations on their premises in a bid to stop people buying plastic water bottles, was officially welcomed in the town with an event at the Ropetackle Arts Centre on Tuesday.

Using the Refill app, anyone with a smartphone can quickly see where in Shoreham they can top up their bottle. Refill logo stickers are also displayed in participating venues.

Emma Criddle, co-owner of Neighbourhood Store in Shoreham High Street and the brainchild of Shoreham Refill, said: “Refill is such an easy and obvious solution, one that people could easily understand the benefits of and get involved with.

“I feel like the community has really engaged, especially the younger people of Shoreham.”

Thanks to the work of Emma and others, there are already 27 refill stations in the town. She hopes to visit schools in Shoreham to spread the word about the scheme. She has also hosted a number of events at the Neighbourhood Store to help promote the launch – including film screenings and a beach clean. The shop will also host a 5k ‘re-run’ at 10am this Saturday, which will see participants run past all the refill stations in the town on the way to Shoreham Beach.

Shops in the town have been showing their support for the Refill scheme with water-themed window displays.

Councillor Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, which has been working with community organisations on the scheme, said: “Refilling is a positive way we can all help to reduce plastic waste, but plastic bottles are just the beginning of reducing plastic waste. We’ll be looking at other ways we can reduce plastic use across the council.”

Search for RefillShorehambySea on Facebook to find out more.

