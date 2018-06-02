Raising money is a walk in the park

Keen ramblers are teaming up for a walk around the Angmering Park Estate to raise money for a sight loss charity.

Walkers are invited to join a group fundraising for 4Sight Vision Support on Saturday, June 9 from 10am.

Kirstie Thomas, senior outreach worker for the charity, said: “This is a popular event that offers participants good company, scenic views, a healthy walk and is a key fundraiser for 4Sight Vision Support each year. So why not bring a packed lunch and join us?”

People taking part can choose between a short or long route around the Sussex Downs surrounding the park, starting from the Dover Barn which is just off the eastbound A27 at Poling near Arundel.

Those living with sight loss in West Sussex are supported by 4Sight Vision Support, providing free help, advice and guidance to help people rebuild their confidence.

It is free to take part in the walk. For more information phone Kirstie Thomas on 01273 454343 or email kirstie.thomas@4sight.org.uk.