Poundworld Extra to close Worthing store

A discount retailer is set to close its doors at the end of next month, less than two years after moving to Worthing.

Poundworld Extra in Montague Street, Worthing, will close in late April, a spokesman has confirmed.

The spokesman said: “As a retailer that operates on small margins in the discount sector, it’s vital that we continually review our tenancy agreements and store estate to ensure that we have our shops in the best locations for our customers, and for the business.

“We understand that our customers in Worthing will be disappointed by the news, however, we have taken the decision to close our store on Montague Street in late April.”

Scores of shoppers queued outside the doors when the store was officially opened by then-mayor Sean McDonald in October 2016.

Poundworld Extra replaced BHS and brought around 30 new jobs to the community.

But fans of the store may be consoled by reports that another discount retailer could be moving in.

Sharon Clarke, town centre manager, said: “We understand that Poundland is moving in, as they wanted a bigger store. That’s what we are hearing.”

Poundland, which currently has a store at a smaller site in Montague Street, has been contacted for a comment.

Mrs Clarke said of the impact of discount retailers in the town: “I know that a lot of people don’t like the pound shops.

“But they are the store least affected by internet shopping.

“People don’t tend to buy lower priced items on the internet.

“So they have been least hit by the move towards online selling.”

