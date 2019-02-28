Portslade road closed while woman is cut out of car following serious accident

A road in Portslade was closed after a woman had to be cut out of her car following an accident.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Shortly after 3.30pm today, emergency services were called to Shelldale Road in Portslade where two cars had collided, trapping one of the drivers.
"The casualty was a woman driving a Renault Clio. She sustained a head and neck injury and had to be released by firefighters.
"The other car involved was a Fiat.
"The road was closed from 4.30pm until 5.11pm while the incident was dealt with."