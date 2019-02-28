Portslade road closed while woman is cut out of car following serious accident

A road in Portslade was closed after a woman had to be cut out of her car following an accident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Shortly after 3.30pm today, emergency services were called to Shelldale Road in Portslade where two cars had collided, trapping one of the drivers.

The road was closed while the woman was cut out of her car

"The casualty was a woman driving a Renault Clio. She sustained a head and neck injury and had to be released by firefighters.

"The other car involved was a Fiat.

"The road was closed from 4.30pm until 5.11pm while the incident was dealt with."