Popular South Downs landmark is removed

A South Downs landmark, which has been on Kithurst Hill since the second world war, has been removed.

A mark two Churchill tank has mysteriously been removed from its resting place, prompting a large public outcry from residents.

The tank being removed. Picture by Rebecca Reynolds

The tank, which had reportedly suffered mechanical issues during the war, was rolled into a bomb crater during the post war clean up operation, a Horsham District Year of Culture blog said.

The landmark was featured as one of the Year of Culture’s ‘hidden gems’.

It was unearthed in 1993 by the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers with the salvageable parts sent to the Bovington Tank Museum.

But the historic vehicle, which has proved a popular landmark for walkers and residents, was removed over the weekend.

The popular landmark which has now been removed.

The County Times has made enquiries as to why the tank was removed.

