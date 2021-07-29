Thousands of Worthing households use assisted bin collection service

The assisted collections are for residents who are unable to put their bins out for collection due to illness, old age or disability. Instead, refuse collectors will retrieve bins from houses on the register so residents do not need to move them.

Speaking at Worthing Borough Council’s full meeting on July 20, council leader Dan Humphreys (Con, Offington) said that more than three per cent of households were registered for the service.

He was responding to a question from a member of the public who asked: “Since the inception of the assisted bin service, what has been the take up this year. How is this service promoted into the community and how is the system controlled to ensure there are no false claims?”

Adur and Worthing waste collection crew

According to the council leader, the checks that are carried out to ensure eligibility for the scheme are ‘pretty rigorous’.

Mr Humphreys explained: “No one can just ring up and get the assisted bin collection, they have to show that there is no one living at the residence who can be expected to take the bin out.”

He added that households notify the council when they no longer require the scheme such as in the case of a house move or other changes in circumstances.

Mr Humphreys said the assisted collections ‘work very efficiently’ and praised refuse collectors for upholding the scheme. He added: “If people are having problems, they know that the assisted collection scheme is there.”

He said he had accompanied refuse collectors on their rounds in the past and praised them for upholding the scheme.