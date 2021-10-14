Shoreham development is Adur’s first social housing built in three decades

The completed Cecil Norris House

The £3.4 million new three-storey Cecil Norris House, designed by Brighton-based Liam Russell Architects (LRA), has replaced an empty and outdated 1970s Adur District Council-owned block of retirement flats in Ravens Road which was demolished in 2019.

The new building contains five one bed and eight two-bed flats, each has a balcony and shares a communal garden, and two split-level maisonettes with private gardens.

The main block has solar panels and a green roof, to improve urban biodiversity, and each home has a secure space for bike storage.

Stephen Chipp cuts the ribbon with Carson Albury and Neil Parkin

The handover from contractors Pilbeam Construction to the council took place late last month, before the building was officially opened two days later by Adur chairman Stephen Chipp, Carson Albury, Adur’s executive member for customer services, and leader of the council Neil Parkin.

Cllr Albury said: “We are proud to have been able to build affordable council housing in Adur district for the first time in three decades.

“The previous block was outdated and no longer met the needs of our tenants. This new building is the first of several developments in the district which will help to move people on the housing waiting list to permanent homes.

“I am so pleased that we are now able to offer homes to Adur families at Cecil Norris House.

“We are fulfilling the promise we made, but this is just the beginning, there is a lot more to come.”

Cllr Chipp added: “I am delighted to have opened Cecil Norris House. The quality of build is fantastic and I hope that the people who are allocated flats from our housing register will be very happy here.”

Cllr Parkin added: “Tackling the housing deficit in the Adur district is extremely important to ensure that we can provide affordable and sustainable homes for our tenants

“The opening of this building marks a new chapter in social housing in the Adur district and is a positive step towards making changes in bringing down housing waiting lists.”

Tenants have already started to move into the properties which are being allocated to people on the council housing waiting list, providing much-needed social housing in the Adur district.

Leading architect Liam Russell said “The decision to commission LRA for this exemplary, sustainable design, is a testament to the ambition of Adur’s councillors, its officers and the community.

“Adur has to conscientiously address housing need without compromising on its commitment to quality and legacy. It is imperative that sites such as these, are carefully optimised due to their close proximity to an abundance of facilities and public transport – working with the best architects and contractors to help achieve this vision.

“These projects are important to the prosperity of our social capital as they show that we value everyone in our communities, and we can all agree that development within our towns and urban environments is preferrable to building on our countryside and green spaces, which is a consideration of our commitment to future generations.