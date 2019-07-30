Plans to demolish Sompting pub and replace it with ten homes are announced

Plans to demolish a pub in Sompting and replace it with ten homes have been submitted to Adur District Council.

An application to transform The Joyful Whippet pub in Halewick Lane, Sompting, was submitted by developers Alexander Gemini in June, and has now been announced.

An artists' impression of the homes. Picture: Adur District Council

According to the planning documents, the pub will be demolished, and ten residential units will be built on the 2045sqm space: four four-bedroom, detached, two storey dwellings, each with two parking spaces and a two storey block containing two one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats, each with one parking space.

All accommodation will have 'amenity space including soft landscaped communal areas for the block of flats and large private gardens for the detached dwellings', the documents said.

The documents said the site was bought by the current owner 'due to failing standards of the public house and commercial viability'.

It said: "The building is in a poor state of repair internally and lacks the quality of neighbouring facilities."

The current site. Picture: Google Images

The developers had also taken into account environmental factors, according to the plans.

They said: "We aim to improve the ecological value of the site by increasing the amount of native, wildlife friendly planting of trees and shrubs within the gardens and along the site boundaries to the rear.

"We will also incorporate a sustainable drainage system and incorporate bat bricks into the external elevations of the new buildings.

"The building will not be externally illuminated at high level, there will only be low level illumination across the ground to satisfy the Lifetime Home Standards.

An artists' impression of the homes. Picture: Adur District Council

"The new buildings will be designed to be energy efficient from a sustainable building fabric as well as features for water preservation for the taps and low emission boilers all in aid to reduce the emissions and energy performance."

The plans added that the designs would use shapes and materials consistent with neighbouring buildings to be inkeeping with the local architecture.

"We have incorporated features on the new dwellings such as pitched roofs, bay windows, flint stone details, porches and stone window sills all to maintain a consistent appearance within Halewick Lane and Steepdown Road as these are all common features locally," the plans said.

Residents can make an official comment on the plans through the Adur planning portal, which can be found here.