Plans for new Lancing convenience store

One Stop wants to open a new convenience store in this disused unit in Lancing (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

The unit at 135-137 South Street was previously a car showroom but could soon house a One Stop shop.

Plans for the unit were revealed in an application for a premises licence which will be discussed at an Adur District Council licensing committee meeting this Thursday, August 12.

The licence would allow the new store to operate and sell alcohol from 7am until midnight.

According to the application, ‘significant investment’ would see the unit refurbished into a brand new store selling fresh and frozen foods, toiletries, household goods, magazines and newspapers.

Customers would also be able to pay bills and collect and send parcels from the store.

Sussex Police requested that the venue put measures in place to prevent public nuisance in the area and to ensure that alcohol is not sold to under-18s.

The store has agreed to these conditions which include the installation and monitoring of ‘high spec’ CCTV and operating a ‘Challenge 25’ policy.

The new owners say that an alcohol licence would ‘have a limited impact on the area’ as alcohol is expected to make up only 15 per cent of sales and is likely to be bought alongside other products.

Eight members of the public objected to the application, citing parking issues and road noise which they said could increase as a result of extended hours.

One objection letter reads: “Being allowed to stay open until midnight is out of

keeping with other similar shops in the area (e.g Premier and Mulberrys), and

could result in an increase in noise, litter and anti-social behaviour.

“My other main concern (whilst this may be a planning consideration rather than a licence application) is the present parking problems in South Street. There is only one layby which can facilitate three vehicles.

“Our garage entrance (i.e Chelmer House residents) is to the side in East Street and already has had issues with vehicles parking across it blocking our access and egress.

“I am concerned that customers will park here on a more frequent basis, when parking is not readily available, thus causing us inconvenience.”