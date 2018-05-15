Plan to convert Steyning’s former Lloyds Bank site suffers double blow

Plans to convert a barn on the site of the former Lloyds Bank building in Steyning High Street have been rejected by Horsham District Council.

The plan – to build two three-bedroom houses and convert the existing barn to the south of Carters barn into a one bed house – had been recommended for approval but was ‘not in keeping with the area’ according to Tim Lloyd, district councillor for Steyning.

The council’s planning committee (south) met on Tuesday afternoon to consider the application.

Mr Lloyd – who proposed a motion to reject the application – described the two new-build properties as looking like a ‘prison’.

He said: “I have no objection to the extension of the existing barn apart from the issue surrounding the parking and my subjective view on the design of the building.”

Mr Lloyd proposed rejecting the application on the basis it was ‘over developed’ and councillors voted unanimously in favour.

The committee also met to consider a planning application to convert the former Lloyds Bank building into four flats and a retail unit which had been recommended for approval.

However, Mr Lloyd opposed the application on the grounds it had ‘inadequate parking’.

He said: “Vehicles would need to access the site via Charlton Street. Currently, if there is one car parked in that road then bins cannot be collected. There is clearly no way cars can be parked on both sides of Charlton Street.

“There is no reason in my mind for this application to have no parking.”

Mr Lloyd proposed deferring the application until ‘adequate and proportional parking’ was included. The committee voted unanimously in favour of Mr Lloyd’s proposal.