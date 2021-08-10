New Shoreham safer crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists proposed

West Sussex County Council have put forward a number of proposals to improve cycling and walking routes

A total of £2.35 million in funding was secured from phase two of the Department for Transport’s active travel fund.

This money will be used to deliver permanent walking and cycling improvements across the county.

The schemes are not just about improving safety, but will also be designed to make places better, healthier and greener.

One of the projects is the school gate and active travel improvements proposals.

A public consultation on six schemes in Shoreham, Crawley, Worthing, Littlehampton, Hassocks and between Bognor to Chichester, is currently being held until Sunday, August 15.

The £850,000 project will help create links with local communities and encourage walking and cycling to and from schools.

The first is in Shoreham to provide a safer crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists to access the river-side foot and cycleway to enable improved access between St Nicholas Lane, the town centre, Shoreham Toll Bridge and the Downs Link.

A Toucan crossing would be provided on the A283 Steyning Road alongside widened and resurfaced footways, signage and a retained bus stop.