Labour claims Adur District Council by-election win in Southlands

Labour added another councillor to its ranks on Adur District Council last night after claiming victory in a by-election.

The poll in Southlands ward was triggered after UKIP councillor Paul Graysmark retired to Scotland.

Labour’s Deborah Stainforth triumphed in the resulting by-election, gathering 46 per cent of the votes counted after polls closed at 10pm yesterday (Thursday, October 11).

The victorious candidate had faced competition from Conservative Tony Nicklen and Green Andrew Bradbury.

According to Labour councillor Michael Jones, the share of the votes was:

Lab: 448 (46 per cent)

Con: 395 (40.5 per cent)

Green: 132 (13.5 per cent)

Labour, having taken over UKIP as the official opposition to the Tories on Adur in May, now has eight seats.

The Tories remain the largest party with 16, while UKIP has three and the Independents two.

The other Southlands ward seat was claimed by Labour in May, at UKIP’s expense.

