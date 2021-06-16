Five Adur and Worthing children and family centres will begin to reopen

All facilities across West Sussex have been closed for general use because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but families will soon be able to visit 17 locations again.

The 17 centres will re-open from Monday June 21 providing the following services: drop-ins for information, advice, and guidance, support for families in crisis and toy Libraries offering free rental of children’s toys.

These include centres in Durrington, Lancing, Kingston Buci and Worthing (Community Hub and Footprints in Lyndhurst Road).

Footprints children and family centre in Worthing

A full list of centres reopening and opening times is available on the county council’s website.

Health services such as maternity support will continue to be delivered from Children and Family Centres as they have done throughout the pandemic.

Unfortunately, group work such as stay and play will not be reintroduced at the current time as staff are required to prioritise work in the community.

However, West Sussex County Council is working with partners to start group work again when it is agreed it is safe to do so and an update will be provided as soon as possible.

The reopening of children and family centres is due to national Covid-19 restrictions easing and is separate from the county council’s early help service redesign proposals.