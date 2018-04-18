ELECTIONS: Lib Dems on why they deserve a return to Adur District Council

Adur residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of district councillors. The Herald has spoken to figures from every party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. A new interview will be added every day – and today (Wednesday, April 18), by virtue of a random draw, the Liberal Democrats have their say.

***

Adur Liberal Democrats chairman John Robinson issued the following statement:

The Liberal Democrats are seeking a return to Adur District Council. They are fighting all wards except Marine.

The Lib Dems are giving local people the opportunity to vote on local and national issues.

Nationally, on whether they are happy with the Government’s performance on Brexit. Locally on distinctive policies and to become the realistic opposition to the Conservatives.

They are focusing on the need to make the most for Lancing out of the huge housing and shopping development proposed for New Monks Farm. Also, they have set out clear plans for Lancing’s regeneration with retention of the police station site, a new toilet and more car parking.

In Shoreham, the Lib Dems are calling for moderation of the river front regeneration so that flats fit in with the village green and lifeboat station and do not exceed about five stories.

They have come up with what they see as balanced transport proposals which help bus travel and motorists alike.

In Sompting, they want a far greater contribution to the community from the proposed housing development.