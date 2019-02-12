Decision on development at site of burnt-out Lancing home is delayed

A decision on new homes planned at the site of a burnt-out Lancing building has been delayed.

Developers want to replace the derelict structure off Old Shoreham Road with a five-bedroom home as well as creating two new four-bedroom houses.

Another existing home on the site would be retained.

The existing building was damaged by a fire in December 2015.

There have been six previous applications for this site all of which have been refused by Adur District Council. Two went to appeal and both were dismissed.

The fresh plans include closing the existing site access from the Lancing Manor A27 roundabout and creating a new access road on to Old Shoreham Road.

The application was due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Monday night, with officers recommending refusal.

This was due to concerns about flood resilience and a lack of up-to-date information on the safety of the new access arrangements.

But on Monday night before the debate began, the chairman of the committee explained how new information had been received which could resolve both reasons for refusal.

The committee therefore decided to defer the applications for further negotiations to take place between the applicant and the council.

Committee chair Carol Albury said: “Given this application has already been to us six times and gone to appeal twice I do feel that there’s a chance for a deferment on this that hopefully the committee will be in agreement on.”

This was agreed by committee members.

Lancing Parish Council objected on the grounds of overdevelopment, highway safety, access for refuse and emergency services vehicles and drainage issues.

Lancing Manor Residents’ Network also opposed the plans, while 22 letters of objection were received from residents, compared to two in support.