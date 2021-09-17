CCTV at Shoreham Fort planned to combat anti-social behaviour

Joss Loader (Ind, Marine), who represents Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, asked for an update following further anti-social behaviour at the monument.

She said: “Anti-social behaviour continues to be an issue at Shoreham Fort despite our combined efforts to resolve this.

“Can we please have an update on the CCTV which has been promised for at least a couple of years and an achievable time scale for its installation?”

Kevin Boram (Con, Buckingham), who is the Adur executive member for health and wellbeing, said that the process of fitting CCTV would take two to three weeks.

He said: “Some suppliers have supply chain issues so we hope our suppliers do not have these issues.

“We have been quite active in getting the police to visit that site every now and then which is some deterrent I know, but not the complete deterrent that CCTV would provide.”

The monument is cared for by the Friends of Shoreham Fort charity who had been unable to maintain a presence at the site during the pandemic.

One volunteer said the fort had been victim to graffiti, damage to brickwork and even human excrement.

In a statement, the charity said: “With us not being there this has led to an unbelievable amount of damage being caused to the scheduled monument by undesirable individuals, some of whom were witnessed not so long ago and reported.

“With things hopefully easing a little we are looking to start getting back to our regular working days.”

They explained: “Shoreham Fort’s listing puts it in the same category as the likes of Stone Henge, meaning paperwork galore and legalities a plenty so the damage can’t just be ‘patched up’.

“We really do need to protect our heritage and the only way we can do this is if we all work together, as a team, as this isn’t about personal gain.”

They added that Sussex Police had helped with patrols and the reporting of incidents.

The Friends encourage any residents or visitors who witness damage to report it by calling 101 or making a report.

In July the charity put out a call for companies to fit CCTV, saying it had ‘real issues’ following vandalism which caused ‘irreparable damage’.