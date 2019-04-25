Brooklands Park: Watch as the former café is demolished as regeneration work gets underway

Brooklands Park has said goodbye to its cafe as clearance work gets underway.

The second phase of the park's £2million regeneration into a science adventure park was announced last week and contractors have got straight to work.

The former site of the Brooklands Park caf

In the masterplan for the site released at the end of last year, the intention to build a new cafe in the centre of the park was set out.

The closure of the cafe was not without its controversy last year, as the operator of the miniature railway, Kevin McCluskey, terminated his contract with the attraction over the treatment of the cafe's owner, and his partner, Lynne Carr. Lynne had ran the café for 11 years, before having her lease terminated at short notice in 2015. Read more here: Brooklands Pleasure Park to change hands as leaseholder cancels contract

Read more about the second phase of the regeneration work, which will see the cleared site covered in wildflower seeds to return it to its natural state, here: Brooklands Park: Remaining familiar features to be removed as regeneration enters next phase

Read more about the masterplan for the site here: Worthing’s Brooklands Park transformation plans revealed