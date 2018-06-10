PICTURES: Disney party at Chestnut Tree House

Children at Chestnut Tree House in Arundel received a magical surprise when Disney organised a fairy and pirate themed party at the hospice.

Tinkerbell visited as a special guest at the party which featured balloons, Disney music and plenty of fancy dress costumes to celebrate Children’s Hospice Week led by children’s charity Together for Short Lives.

Janet Parsons, head of communications at the hospice, said: “For the children and families who need Chestnut Tree House, it is all about making every moment count, the good days and the not-so-good days, living for the now. Thank you so much to Disney UK for bringing some special moments to Chestnut Tree House and creating some very precious memories for our children and families.”

Chestnut Tree House is one of four children’s hospices in the UK that Disney organised an event for, with the aim of giving families a chance to spend special time together.

Sara Hanson, director of charitable programmes at Disney UK, said: “Disney UK are proud to be supporting Children’s Hospice Week as part of our wider social purpose programme.

“By working with Together for Short Lives and children’s hospices we can create moments that matter for children and those closest to them when they need it the most, helping to build emotional resilience through positive shared social experiences.”

According to research by Together for Short Lives, playing outside was seen to be one of the top five moments that matter to seriously ill children and young people.

Barbara Gelb OBE, chief executive officer, said: “Show your support for some of the most seriously ill children in the UK by sharing your #LifesShort moments on social media and donating on the Together for Short Lives website.”