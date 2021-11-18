Worthing’s first Alpine bar and grill - just in time for the festive season

The Snow and Pebble Alpine bar and grill will be opening in Montague Place from December 3 until January 9, seven days a week – so people can really make the most of the festive celebrations.

The pop-up ski cabin will have 50 outdoor and indoor seats and an indoor fire pit, and is said to offer mountain cuisine which will be imported directly from the French and Austrian valleys with drinks from the mountain regions of Europe.

Local Worthing businesses are coming together to create The Snow and Pebble, including Manuka, restaurateur Andy Sparsis, Boston Tea Party, Porters Flowers, Worthing Greenfield fires, and others.

What The Snow and Pebble is expected to look like from the outside once it has been built. Photo from LoveProto

Andy said: “All the local businesses want Worthing to be a bit special this year and encourage people to come to our town to see what is going on.

“The Snow and Pebble is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the mountain ski lifestyle in an authentic environment with authentic cuisine.”