Adur and Worthing council has worked with many local organisations to develop a resourceful way to recycle rubbish as part of its ongoing sustainability drive.

The new collection service keeps food waste separate from other waste. These leftovers are then treated sustainably and used to generate energy.

With up to 33 per cent of waste collected from local businesses being food, the new service is already helping divert hundreds of kilos of kitchen leftovers and plate waste away from landfill.

Megan Dooley, owner of Finch, in discussion with the councils' sales advisor, Paul Picton. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “For more than 30 years, we have been providing collections of general and recyclable waste to thousands of local businesses.

“Now, we’re taking our professional and proactive approach to food waste – providing a dedicated weekly service so that businesses, schools and other organisations can play a part in protecting the environment.”

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “This is an exciting new service which really highlights the commitment to the environment that many of our local businesses want to take.

“We’ve worked really hard with new and existing customers to create a service which is not only easy-to-use but also one that does not cost the earth either. Feedback so far has been great and I look forward to it developing further in the coming months.”

Councillor Emma Evans and Councillorr Edward Crouch beside the new Food Waste truck. Photo Adur and Worthing Councils

A trial commercial food waste service began in the autumn and nearly 20 businesses and organisations have already signed up to weekly collections.

The council has a commercial waste team to with customers. Red-lidded bins are provided for all food waste which are then emptied regularly by the team in a new specially branded vehicle.

Clients receive a new ‘Food Waste Recycler’ window sticker and other branding materials.

Among those to have already signed up to the service is Finch Bar and Eatery in Warwick Street, Worthing.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive for environment in the new Food Waste truck. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

In the first two months, nearly 190 kilos of food has been recycled into energy. This reduction in general waste means the venue will soon be able to reduce the number of bins it has, saving £450 a year in collection and disposal costs.

Megan Dooley, owner of Finch, said: “We have decided to use the councils’ food waste service in an effort to be more environmentally-conscious, to send less waste to landfill and to reduce our carbon footprint.

“It’s been really easy to set up. It’s been tailored to our needs and is a very affordable service. I have really enjoyed using it and I think it’s really beneficial for businesses.

“I would decide to use the councils as a food waste provider because it is simple to use, they are really reliable, they have been easy to contact and get in touch with and are a trusted food waste provider.”