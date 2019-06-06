Upper Beeding pupils enjoy story workshop with children’s author

Pupils at Upper Beeding Primary School spent time with a children’s author, who helped them write their own stories.

Cathy Watts, author of the Sandies series of books, visited the school to tell the children in key stage one all about her characters, who live under the beach huts at Hove Lagoon.

Debbie Gilpin, key stage one leader, said: “She did a super assembly where she read to the children, talked about her writing and showed them sea treasures that she has discovered at the beach.”

Cathy then visited each classroom to work with the children to enable them to write their own class Sandies story. Cathy also let the children explore her seaside treasures more closely.

The afternoon saw all the children being able to make their own beach hut, based on the beach huts at Hove Lagoon.

Debbie said: “A super day was had by all, and has really helped to enhance the key stage one summer term topic At the Seaside, but this is only the start of the adventure.

“All the children will get to visit Cathy at her very own beach hut during our trip to Brighton seafront and Hove Lagoon after half term.”