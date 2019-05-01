This Shoreham pub has been named one of the best in UK

A Shoreham pub owner has spoken of his joy after his pub was named one of the best in the country.

The Old Star Ale & Cider House in Shoreham has been named as one of the top 50 pubs in the country by Bruce Masters who has visited more than 50,000 pubs.

Richard Hasler, owner of The Old Star Ale and Cider House in Shoreham. Photo by Steve Robards

It was named by Bruce in The Sun newspaper. He holds the world record for visiting the most bars in Britain.

Richard Hasler, owner of the micropub in Church Street, said: “Well seeing as he has visited 50,000 pubs it is pretty good. It is nice that someone has appreciated it.”

The micropub specialises in cask ale and real ciders. It also offers a range of wines and specialist whiskys.

“We are very small,” said Richard, adding: “We close at 9pm in the evening, but business has been really good.”

The Old Star Ale & Cider House in Shoreham. Picture: Google Street View

The 64-year-old revealed his plans to retire after a ‘lovely’ four years running the micropub.

“I am exhausted,” he said, adding: “Working 70-hour weeks, it will be nice to slow down a bit and watch a bit of cricket!”

It is not the first time the pub has been recognised. It was presented with an award by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) in 2016.

For more information about the micropub, visit www.oldstarshoreham.co.uk.