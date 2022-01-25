Sussex video bulletin for Tuesday, January 25

Watch: Worthing trans woman talks about challenges they face and why they’ve set up a fundraising campaign for life-changing surgery

Number of accessible taxis in Adur ‘at an all time low’

Firefighters in house-to-house visits after Steyning blaze

Digital parking permits set to make an appearance in Worthing from next week

Southern Water to be questioned by Worthing and Adur residents over services and sewage

Fly-tipping in West Sussex: Here's how many incidents were reported in Arun, Adur and Worthing

Dogs Trust Shoreham: These are the 14 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Sussex this week

Driver spared jail after speeding at 140mph during A27 police pursuit

Two cars leave the road after crash in Worthing

