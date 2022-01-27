Sussex video bulletin for Thursday, January 27

Worthing man sent to hospital in 'life-threatening condition'

News you can trust since 1920

Children’s parties in Sussex: Why I’m all for the easy option

Championship striker and former Crawley Town player Bez Lubala cleared of raping teenager at his Horsham home

Brighton and Hove Albion legends to play in Rockinghorse FC charity match in memory of Burgess Hill girl Izzy

Popular Worthing mod escorted to his funeral by scooters - ‘It was just magical’

One month to fix flood defence problems at Shoreham riverside development

Court case over ‘illegal’ removal of Shoreham cycle lanes is settled

Worthing man sent to hospital in 'life-threatening condition'

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Elliot Wright with weather from Megan O'Neill.