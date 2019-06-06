Steyning charity football match raises funds for St Barnabas House

Teams of friends took to the pitch for a charity football match held at Steyning Town Community Football Club to raise funds for St Barnabas House hospice.

Organiser Lisa Backshall will be taking part in the hospice’s Great Wall of China trek in October 2020 in memory of her mum Wendy Crossfield, who passed away at the hospice in August last year.

Footballers took to the pitch to raise funds for St Barnabas

Lisa said: “Steyning Football Club kindly allowed us to hold the match at the club and use all facilities even opening and staffing the kitchen and bar for the day. I would like to thank everyone who helped, supported and played on the day.

“Losing my mum has been the worst possible time of my life and the nurses and staff at the hospice were a great support to me and my family at this really difficult time.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-backshall1